Virgin River season 5: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the launch of season 4 today on Netflix, it makes sense to wonder: Will there be a Virgin River season 5? Not only that, but when could it premiere?

We don’t think that it’s going to be all that much of a mystery that the streaming service is going to want more of this drama, especially when you consider its historically strong performance so far. You’ve had that right combination of mystery and character development, plus a great cast led to by Alexandra Breckenridge. In between this show and This Is Us, she’s really managed to strike gold with a couple of great roles in a short period of time.

We’ve spent enough time now setting the stage — let’s just go ahead and deliver the goods. There IS going to be another season over on Netflix! Season 5 was given the green light at the same time as season 4, so Netflix has known for a good while now that they were planning to bring this show back for more. There was never a mystery around that. Work is also being done already on the new season, thanks in part to Netflix handing that renewal out there so early. It means that there won’t be some sort of super-long hiatus between seasons, which we have seen for a number of shows that are out there like Stranger Things.

Our hope is that at the latest, you will see season 5 in the spring or summer. It remains to be seen if that is the final season but regardless, we’re just happy that this show managed to last for this long. It’s important to remember here that Netflix is notorious for only having shows on the air for a pretty short period of time and it’s a blessing anytime that we end up seeing one last for a little bit longer.

