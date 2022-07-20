Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6: A diner mystery

Who met with Bunny at the diner? Entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6, this is a huge question mark.

What we know at present is simple: Bunny met with this person a day before her death, and she did not consider this to be a friendly meeting at all. The camera footage Ivan the waiter showed Oliver proved that further. This person had a tense exchange with her and all signs point to this person being the killer.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anything within this footage that gave away who this person was. What we know is that this is probably not someone we saw Bunny with the day of her death — we can’t see her being this tense with a Howard or a Nina, for example.

There are obviously a lot of different questions about who this person is, but there’s another big one in here too: Why was Bunny meeting with them in the first place? Is there an additional motivation here for all of this? The only clue that we have is that it could be about the painting — remember, Bunny did receive a call about it the day of her death, as well, and this could’ve been either a buyer or someone who was trying to stir up additional conversation about it. Maybe this person was simply trying to tell Bunny something about the work that she ultimately did not want to hear.

No matter what the motivation here was, we need to be thinking about this diner patron for the next several days, plus wondering if this person was already planning her demise at the time they met.

Do you think we will learn more about this mystery person entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6?

