Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Enter The Night Shift (day 15)

Welcome to Day 15 within the Big Brother 24 game! There is an eviction coming very soon, though we’ll be waiting some time to see it.

For those of you who haven’t heard, the eviction show is not actually airing now until Sunday, where it will be a part of a two-hour event. We still think that this is when we’ll be saying goodbye to Pooch, so that part of the equation has not changed.

At this point, a lot of people in the game, even those on Pooch’s side, are starting to realize more that the campaign isn’t going anywhere. A big part of the problem is Pooch himself, who has a tendency to rub people the wrong way when trying to campaign. Even Monte at this point is starting to acknowledge that there is no saving Pooch, so the next day or so could be spent with him making an attempt to regroup. Taylor is still there, and she’s done a decent job the past few days of getting closer to people and not making any strategic waves.

Overnight, one of the only real “revelations” was the formal formation of The Night Shift, an alliance between Daniel, Nicole, and Terrance. We already know that Daniel and Nicole are a final two and probably the closest one in the whole house. This is just another dimension of that. Terrance has already said he wants to work with the older players and this is a formal solidification of that. They could be an interesting block moving forward, especially since none of them seem to be the next target. Brittany has put herself in a tough spot moving forward by spilling too much information, and we know that Monte and Turner’s names have also been out there along with Taylor.

