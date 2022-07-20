The Mandalorian season 3: Will it set up Ahsoka series?

There are few shows that we’re excited for quite like The Mandalorian, and we say this knowing that season 3 is a long ways away. As of right now, our expectation is for new episodes to arrive in February, and we tend to think more footage and teasers are going to be coming up down the road.

What we know right now, though, is this: Not only is there a golden opportunity to tell stories on this show, but also to set up the next big Star Wars entry in Ahsoka. Will The Mandalorian really work to do that on some level? In a way, you could argue the answer is yes … but maybe not in a straightforward manner.

One thing that is worth remembering is that Ahsoka is not meant to be some sort of semi-natural continuation of The Mandalorian like The Book of Boba Fett was. We don’t think it is going to veer away from Rosario Dawson’s character all that much at all. We think the best that you can hope for are some references and a couple of surprise appearances here and there.

In a way, you can argue that The Mandalorian has already done enough to set up the Ahsoka series with Dawson turning up in season 3. That is almost your backdoor pilot if you will. Whatever we get from her this season would just be icing on the cake. (Also, remember that The Mandalorian doesn’t have to do that much to set up Ahsoka, given that the character has already turned up in years’ worth of animated material.)

Do you think that The Mandalorian season 3 could be used to set up the Ahsoka series?

