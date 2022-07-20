Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Brittany in trouble … again (day 14)

Well, we’re back today with what seems to be a recurring theme within the Big Brother 24 house — Brittany spreading too much info.

Basically, one of her biggest issues is that she spends a TON of time talking to a lot of people, and she’s also been caught spreading information around about the women being too close and also several of the guys being tight. We know that the likes of Joseph, Kyle, and Monte are catching on to there being a strong women’s alliance, and it’s getting to the point where the women are worried that Brittany is a rat or that she’s about to jump ship and vote to get out Taylor.

Want to make sure that you don’t get miss any other Big Brother live-feed updates? Then go ahead and bookmark this page! There is more good stuff coming.

The reality is that Brittany is not doing these things, but she’s spreading too much info around to the point where she’s being accused of playing both sides. Daniel is already saying not to trust her, and she could be a target for some of the guys. There is also the fear that Michael will automatically tell Brittany things because the two are close, and there’s less of an interest now in telling him things. He’s in a spot coming up where it may be better to start looking at other allegiances.

As for what else is happening in the house, Monte and Joseph have told Pooch that he needs to tone down some of the campaigning and also the touchy-feely behavior. It is frankly irritating a lot of the other people in the game and it’s going to make him have a tougher time. He’s going to need to play under the radar, but we’re honestly not sure that someone like him is really capable of that.

Do you think that Brittany could be in big trouble coming up on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







