Where is Howie Mandel on America’s Got Talent? Is he still gone?

Where is Howie Mandel on tonight’s America’s Got Talent? Is the judge still gone for some extended period of time?

At the first of the episode, host Terry Crews was quick to confirm that Mandel is still not around for auditions, as he is still in the process of recovering from an illness. He wished him the best, and we’re sure that all of the other judges collectively did the same.

If there is any sort of good news we can share here, it’s that Howie’s absence this time around is not going to be long — or even for the full episode! We’ve seen some videos out there already showing that he will be participating in auditions, so there’s no need to be concerned here. (Also, remember that at the end of the episode all judges are going to be there to press the group Golden Buzzer for the first time this season. This is a reasonably new twist that has been added to the show.)

Even if he didn’t come back tonight all would still be okay, as Howie has been live-tweeted this episodes and these were filmed months ago back in the spring. We are anticipating that the full panel of judges will be in attendance next month for the live shows, which is good since they do know these acts reasonably well at that point.

We know that Howie does love in general his spot as judge on this show; he is the longest-tenured member of the panel, and he’s even the longest-tenured on-camera person with this show. He also takes on a similar duty on the Canadian version of the show, much like Simon Cowell serves as a judge on the British one.

Do you miss not having Howie Mandel for certain auditions on America’s Got Talent?

Are you at least glad that he will be returning tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

