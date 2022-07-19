Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Inventing Anna alum signs on!

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has officially cast its first new series regular, and this is someone with experience with Shonda Rhimes already.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Inventing Anna alum Alexis Floyd is going to be a major part of the upcoming season, playing a new surgical resident at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Given what happened to the residency program at the end of season 18, we’ll be the first to say that we’re honestly shocked that they are going to be getting any new residents at all.

The character’s name here is Simone Griffin, and the full description gives you a better sense of who she is:

A funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic. She grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.

One of the fascinating little quirks to where Grey’s Anatomy is as a show right now is rather simple: The series has been around long enough that we could soon see residents who weren’t even alive back during the events of the pilot. That’s about as crazy of a journey as you could really think of. It’s possible that this Simone character’s “painful” history is actually tied to a character still working there, given that there are people who have been around since either the very beginning or close to it.

Unfortunately, we recognize that we probably won’t be getting too many answers on some of this stuff anytime soon; the plan for now is for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 to premiere when we get around to October alongside its sister show in Station 19. At that time, we’re also hoping to learn more about characters like Bailey, Owen, and Teddy whose futures were left up in the air after the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see from Alexis Floyd on Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







