Is Ms. Marvel new this week on Disney+? Season 2 hopes

Is Ms. Marvel new this week on Disney+? Is there anything more to look forward to when it comes to this show?

Of course, it goes without saying that we’re excited to know that we’re going to be seeing more of Kamala Khan within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it’s a little more distressing to realize that it will not happen within the Disney+ world … at least not right now. There is no new episode this week, as this was only meant to be a six-episode project. Meanwhile, the closing scene for Ms. Marvel was meant to directly tie in to the events of the upcoming The Marvels, which is going to bring Kamala and Carol Danvers straight-up into a collision course.

Based on what we know, the plan is for The Marvels to come out next summer in theaters. After this, we’re going to have a chance to better gauge what happens next with Kamala. We do think that we could be seeing the character across a number of different projects, as we know that the MCU tries to take advantage of their characters in almost every way that they can. Also, there is unlimited potential for what they could do with Kamala! She is still young, enthusiastic as a character, and above all else seems to legitimately enjoy being a superhero. There aren’t a whole lot of other characters out there like her and that is a big part of what makes her exciting.

Unfortunately, though, we’re now in a spot where we are going to be waiting for a very long time — hopefully, at least more on The Marvels will be revealed in early 2023.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ms. Marvel right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ms. Marvel the character moving forward?

Do you think that there is any chance at a season 2 at some point down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we suggest that you also come back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







