The Challenge USA episode 3 video: Extreme hangman?

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see The Challenge USA episode 3 arrive — why not see a sneak peek for it now?

If you look below, you can get a better sense of what the newly-minted pairs are up against — this challenge is called “Hang On, Man,” which makes sense given that this is basically a crazy version of the hangman game you probably played when you were bored in school. (Yes, the board also looks like Wheel of Fortune.) in this, teams have to figure out a puzzle while also retrieving letters. To make matters worse, there is a punishment that comes with wrong guesses and it is a race against the clock. Not only do you want immunity, but you also want that money to ensure that you can run the Final at the end of the season.

This preview also does its job reminding you that for the time being, all eyes are on Tyson and more than likely, that is going to be the case for a good while now. He’s won two straight of these challenges, and this time around he’s got a partner in Alyssa who seems excited to be working with him. However, just because they look qualified on paper doesn’t mean that they are; teamwork is going to be the key here more than just athletic ability. The only thing that could benefit the two of them is that a lot of Survivor and Big Brother players could be working together — Tiffany was considered to be one of the big problems/threats, and she is already out of the game. That opens the door for a lot of other possibilities.

For now, it does at least feel like Tyson’s making it to the end of the season. The only way that doesn’t happen is if someone really wants to send him down to compete at the end of an episode, and that is a REALLY risky proposition if you want another team to stay.

Ever seen a life-sized version of hangman before? 🧐 Check it out when a brand new episode #TheChallengeUSA airs TOMORROW at 9p on @CBS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/39QynJU3Vw — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 19, 2022

