The Boys season 4 premiere date: How it is tied to episode count

We are all impatient when it comes to all things TV. With that in mind, you can’t be shocked that we’re already eager for The Boys season 4 premiere date — and yes, we say this knowing full well that the season 3 finale was just over two weeks ago.

Still, we find ourselves here wondering just what sort of start date we could see, let alone weighing some of the factors that are involved here.

Take a look at our The Boys season 3 finale review! If you look below, you can see everything we thought about this particular installment. Once you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

If you have been a fan of the superhero send-up for a long time now, then you know that The Boys is notorious for making you wait for a long time between seasons. We’d love to say that this is a thing that is going to change in the near future, but the reality is that it won’t. There is too much required in terms of visual effects here.

Another big factor is, of course, episode count. One of the reasons we only get eight episodes of this show a season is that it takes so much time to put these together; just imagine how long it would take to make ten! If we are to get another eight episodes again in season 4, it is fair to assume that we will be waiting until either late 2023 or early 2024 to see them.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The only way that this could change is if Amazon decided to release the episodes in halves — we could probably get the first four episodes a little bit earlier, but then we’d have a long break until we got the second half. Ultimately, there’s just no real reason to that! This sort of thing only works if you’re doing at least 12-13 episodes a season and there is some logical reason for wanting to split things up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys, including other information on what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







