The Resident season 6 poster revolves around specific theme

The Resident season 6 premiere is coming to Fox on Tuesday, September 20 — who doesn’t want a reason to be excited now?

If you look towards the bottom of this article per TV Insider, you can see the new official poster for what should prove to be a really exciting season. It’s also one that is a bit more settled in terms of the cast and what some of the stories could be the rest of the way. You get in here reminders that Cade and her father Ian are now full-time characters, and of course that Conrad Hawkins remains at the center of the story.

If you are looking for clues in here as to what the story could be, prepare to be disappointed. We know that in the early going Conrad could end up choosing between either Cade or Billie as a potential romantic partner, but we couldn’t look at this and say that the show is leading you in any particular direction. This is mostly just meant to remind you of the central tone of the show: Making sure that all expectations are augmented and twisted when it comes to traditional medicine and the health-care system as a whole. The doctors on The Resident are heroes for multiple reasons: They save lives, and they also do it while ensuring they are not controlled by insurance providers or any corporate interests.

We’re sure that a few more details on the future will be revealed over the next couple of months, so be sure to prepare yourselves for that accordingly. We just hope that the writers continue to balance out great cases with compelling personal stories in the same way that they have in the past.

