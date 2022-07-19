Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 teaser: Gene is coming…

Is Gene going to be appearing in Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10? This still remains on some level unclear. However, the latest preview does make us think that the flash-forward timeline is going to become important at some point sooner rather than later.

The video at the bottom of this article is strange, and that is putting it lightly. The setting is clearly a department store in a mall, most likely the same mall that Jimmy works at under his new disguise. However, you also hear a super-enthusiastic narration from a guy who sounds more like Saul Goodman. Is he talking about disposing of some of his old clothes? Or, is Gene getting back into his old spirit here?

One of the real mysteries of Gene is just how much self-reflection he’s really done since the time of Kim’s departure. He goes full Saul without her, and we think a lot of it is tied to the fact that he really doesn’t have anything else to care about anymore. She was the only person he really loved who was still around and while she’s still out there, it is painfully unclear where she is.

We do still personally think Rhea Seehorn will return, but it may not be in this episode! Instead, we’re mostly waiting to see Walt and Jesse show up here. It feels like all of a sudden, we are now in the Breaking Bad season 2 timeline where they will be coming into his office at just about any second.

