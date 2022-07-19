Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 crew member shot, killed

Some absolutely terrible news has come out this morning from the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, just a couple of days into production.

According to a new report from Deadline, a 31 year-old parking enforcement worker was shot and killed this morning while sitting in a vehicle on the show’s New York set. The incident occurred at around 5:15 a.m. local time, and was immediately taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m.

In a statement, an NBC and Universal Television spokeswoman had the following to say:

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The investigation into this shooting will likely be ongoing for some time, and we hope that the cast and crew are given whatever resources necessary to process the terrible events of this morning. Cast and crews often become a family due to the long hours that come with working together on a set. It doesn’t matter if you are an actor, a parking enforcement worker, or a makeup artist; you all work together in order to make sure things are running smoothly. We know from the history of Law & Order that the production will do what is necessary to mourn and pay proper tribute to who they lost this morning.

The studio and the network are at this time withholding the name of the deceased so that family can be properly notified. Our thoughts and condolences go out to them in what has to be a devastating and gut-wrenching time. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







