Chicago Fire season 11 filming begins! What lies ahead?

For everyone out there excited to see Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC, today is absolutely a great day! After all, filming is officially underway on the latest batch of episodes.

If you look below courtesy of Hanako Greensmith (Violet), you can see an Instagram Story showing her back on set in the Windy City. Production is going to last for the rest of this year and a good chunk of the winter/spring, so it’s certainly nice when you enjoy your work!

Of course, we imagine that Chicago Fire is going to have a singular priority for the premiere: Making sure that Severide and Kidd are okay. It’s clear that some dangerous people were following them to their cabin, and we’re also well-aware of the fact that in the world of dramatic television, no two characters can remain altogether happy for a long period of time. Sure, we had a chance to see a fantastic wedding take place for these characters, but there has to be something shocking and potentially-deadly after the fact. Clearly, these are the rules.

Remember that Chicago Fire will be premiering alongside both Chicago Med and Chicago PD come Wednesday, September 21 — we’re sure that there will be plenty of updates along the way, so don’t have any concerns when it comes to that! We’re mostly looking forward to the opportunity to hear more about castings, and also whether or not there are plans for there to be some sort of big crossover event. We haven’t had something that noteworthy on that front since prior to the start of the global health crisis.

