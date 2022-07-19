Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6: Top suspects

As we prepare ourselves now for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6 on Hulu next week, there are SO many questions we need answers to. Take, for example, why we needed to learn the truth about Oliver’s family now. Or, how the trio is going to get some answers when it comes to the mystery person in the diner.

At the end of episode 5, we saw the show revisit who was dining with Bunny the day before her death — the day that Ivan wasn’t there. Someone was sitting with her and then left promptly, but who was it? The cameras were unable to get a clear look at them.

What makes things so interesting right now is that we’re not necessarily dealing with a long, laundry list of suspects. It could be Alice still, but is she too much of a red herring? Meanwhile, Teddy was still in prison at the time, Ivan has no motive, and we’ve already seen that Nina actually did care about Bunny too much to want to kill her. We do still wonder about Nina’s significant other Jared, especially since he has some sort of financial stake in ensuring the building gets revolutionized.

The hardest thing to digest right now is simply that we’re at the halfway point of the season already. Why can’t we get more than ten episodes? Yes, we technically know the answer to that already, but it’s still a hard thing that we’re left to think about at the moment.

What do you most only want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6?

