Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5: A family secret

We had a feeling that Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 was going to feature a big reveal of some sort. However, we did not expect for it to be something tied to Oliver Putnam and his family tree!

At the start of this episode, we were set up that there was something big we were going to learn when it comes to the character and Will. However, we didn’t get that answer until the very end — it just so turned out that Will was not his biological son. Will’s son has been doing is own work on a family tree for school, and it turns out his roots are Greek, not Irish.

What does this mean? Insert the mic drop: Based on what we saw in the flashbacks, Teddy is actually Will’s father. This is a huge surprise, but what does it really mean? How does it actually tie into the case? That’s where things get a little weird because on paper, they really don’t. Teddy was in prison seemingly when Bunny died and while he has a reason to frame the trio, he has no real murder to kill Bunny.

Another big clue!

Is Alice really the killer? It feels a little too easy at this point, but we learned in the episode that she has lied to Mabel and everyone else about who she really is in an effort to build a name for herself in the art world. Yet, she may still be lying judging from how she had that Son of Sam card the whole time, as evident by the end of the episode.

The major clue is that Oliver is now fully aware of the mystery person Bunny met the day before her day, and Oliver saw camera footage of them storming out of the diner. It may not be something, but it at least feels like a step in the right direction. We also know, for the record, that the killer slipped out of Mabel’s place through a grate in the floor.

