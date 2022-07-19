Who is Julia Clark Downs? Better Call Saul airs title card tribute

Who is Julia Clark Downs? At the end of tonight’s Better Call Saul, there was a title card tribute to her.

What we can tell you is that Downs was actually a real-life figure within the world of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the hit AMC show films. She worked both for herself and also at point in her career within the District Attorney’s Office. She worked as a consultant for the AMC series, which is a position of tremendous value to them. One of the goals of the series is to make the law feel as authentic as possible, even so specifically as to the state of New Mexico. (Remember, every state does have its own procedures, so it makes sense for the Better Call Saul team to go as local as possible within their preparation.)

Downs tragically passed away last year after she was struck by another motorist at high speed. We know that the Better Call Saul community is tightknit and cared for one another greatly. This is a part of what makes the experience on the show so unique whether you work in the cast, the crew, or the writing staff. Everyone understood Downs’ value; her experience may have been especially handy in crafting the story of “Fun and Games,” in particular the courtroom scene where Kim announced her departure from the Bar.

Title card tributes are an extremely important part of what shows do to honor someone who they care for greatly. They will be featured in all subsequent airings and allow people the opportunity to learn more about them. Through this card tonight we not only learn about who Downs is, but also how she worked to make the show feel as authentic as possible. Her memory gets to live on alongside the work itself in the months and years to come.

Our thoughts go out to Julia’s family and all who loved her during their time of grieving. We hope this tribute offers them a further sense of comfort, and a reminder that the Better Call Saul team valued her greatly behind the scenes. (Photo: AMC.)

