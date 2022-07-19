Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Book Club’

Next week on Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 6, we’re going to have a chance to see a story titled “Book Club.” Before we get to that, though, we should note where we are in the story.

Can you believe that we’re already at the halfway point of the final season? It’s hard to digest there are only five episodes left and within that, we have to expect that there will be some more shocking and distressing moments.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

First and foremost, though, we have to prepare for more battles, and also understand that there are still reasons to fight despite everything that is going on. Trying to find that inner drive can prove to be rather difficult for many reasons, especially when you think about everything that is going on in this world and the hopelessness that could course through everyone when things get dire.

For a few more details now on what the future holds here, go ahead and check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tally reunites with her mother and finds a reason to keep fighting. Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem to find their home has changed. Scylla and Edwin work together in attempt to reach Raelle. Anacostia and Sterling plot an escape.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we at least have a clearer picture for the rest of the season, especially when it comes to next steps. If Tally and the rest of our heroes are to make it out of this alive, it is going to take a certain amount of planning and time. There could also be some consequences along the way for unexpected actions.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem right now, including details on the finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 6?

How do you think this is going to carry through the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







