Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How long could Apple wait?

We know there are few things in demand in the world of TV as a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+. Also, that makes all of the sense in the world. Why wouldn’t we want more news on this as soon as possible?

Yet, the folks over at the streaming service still do not appear to be in any hurry to pass that info along — nothing has come out yet, and nor will anything probably come out over the next couple of days. So why wait? What’s the reason for all of this? We’ve said it before, but so much of these announcements is about proper timing … and there’s no reason to put something out there at a point where it will be lost amidst so much other stuff.

The question that is fair to wonder right now is simply this: Just how long is Apple realistically going to wait on this? It makes no sense for them to stall forever, right? All signs point to the show coming out in the fall, and we’ve said already that October makes the most sense.

If that is the case, we do think the streamer has to get something out there in August or early September. After all, remember that you are talking here about one of your most popular shows. Once of the last things that you should want is for you to not take advantage of that and build as much hype as humanly possible. It’s also a way to get people to subscribe to the service early and then use that to get them to watch other shows. Apple is building a really great roster! Ted Lasso is a perfect entry point to some of it and it’d benefit them greatly to hype some of that up a little more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including some other season 3 premiere date discussions

How long do you think Apple is going to wait to announce a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make absolutely sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







