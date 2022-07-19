The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Gabby and Rachel walk out!

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 3, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are going to continue this super-strange journey. So what lies ahead?

Well, based on the promo that we saw tonight, one part of this particular season is going to start weighing all the more heavily on both of the women: The idea that guys don’t have to immediately decided. They can be a little more relaxed in their attitude, and also be in a position where they really don’t have to make a decision right away. Given that Gabby and Rachel want to find someone, that makes it tough! They don’t want to step on one another’s toes along the way, but it gets harder and harder over time.

All of this leads to a moment we’ve seen time and time again, where Rachel is straight-up rejected in favor of Gabby at a Rose Ceremony. Then, we also see the two leads walk out and Jesse Palmer tell the guys that the whole format isn’t quite working anymore.

What we think this is all building to at this point is a moment where the guys are going to choose who they want to pursue moving forward; otherwise, it’s hard for progress to be made. We do think that the producers do want some semblance of a happier ending here amidst all of the drama, so at some point, we’ll get there and a good bit of the external drama will start to quite down a little bit. Or, at the very least this is something we’ll hope to see play out.

We also just want more time to get to know the individual guys! We still don’t know all of them that well.

