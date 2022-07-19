Westworld season 4 theory: What makes Christina so important?

Based on the twist at the end of this past Westworld season 4 episode, it is clear that things are very much different from what we thought. Not everything is happening in a singular timeline … or at least that the way it has been so far.

Based on the Caleb – Parasite revelation and the news that Hale has expanded her control beyond just the park, it feels as though much of this show’s New York is in some way under her control. It also feels like much of Christina’s life is connected to that in some way. The question here becomes then simple: Why does she matter so much?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

There is an easy school of thought here where you can speculate that she is the “chosen one,” and she, alongside Maeve being dug up in the desert, will be able to actually alter the course of this world. Maybe there is an air of destiny about her and Maya is there to prevent that from happening. Yet, if Christina was really that big of a threat, couldn’t Hale just come in at any time? It doesn’t feel like it’d be that hard to learn about her since she’s not living some sort of “special” life.

Another theory that would make some sense is that Christina is in herself a research project, one concocted using elements of Dolores. There are so many different allusions to her being controlled and tied to Evan Rachel Wood’s past. If she were to ever realize it, would this be a chance to rebel back? That would definitely be fun, no?

We don’t think that Westworld will make us wait for answers on this for the entirety of the season … but yea, it’s clear it will be a pretty tricky wait in the meantime.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on what lies ahead

Why do you think Christina matters so much when it comes to Westworld season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







