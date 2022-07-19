All Rise season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Lola’s ‘what if?’ story

Next week on All Rise season 3 episode 8, we hope you are ready for something totally different! The show will be moving in a bold direction, and also presenting something that we always love as a viewer: Allowing us to see a potential one-off set in an alternate universe.

Without saying anything else here, let’s set the stage now with the full All Rise season 3 episode 8 synopsis:

Lola has a dream which reveals what her life might have looked like had she, and those around her, made different life choices.

What we always love about these sort of episodes are the opportunities that they give to the cast. While we’re sure Simone Missick loves doing what she gets to do on a week-to-week basis, isn’t it nice sometimes to find a way to mix things up a little bit? The same could go for some of the other cast on this show, depending on how many end up having a role in all of this.

As for what else we end up seeing beyond this episode, we just hope that there’s some information in here that does really matter later on down the road. Sometimes, these “what if” episodes tend to be completely standalone, but we prefer it when there is some sort of opportunity to connect them to something more. Maybe we will have to wait a little while to see that play out, but this is definitely something on our radar.

Now, let’s just kick back, relax, and ultimately prepare for anything. It does feel like there are all sorts of directions in which things could go here in the end.

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 8 when it arrives on OWN?

