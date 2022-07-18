Better Call Saul season 6: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul talk return

There are only so many episodes left on Better Call Saul season 6 and when you think about that, it’s clear we will be seeing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul fairly soon. Walt and Jesse have a major role to play in the story to come and while we’ve heard it referred to as a “cameo,” it could very well be more than that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

As excited as we are to see these characters back, we are also personally enjoying the anecdotes from the actors all about their big return. After all, it was shrouded in SO much secrecy when in reality, it really didn’t need to be.

Check out our latest Better Call Saul review! Take a look below to see our full take on everything that transpired! Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other coverage.

Speaking in a new interview with the Albuquerque Journal, Cranston notes all of the different procedures that production went through to keep their return to the show under wraps when they filmed last year:

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever … We were flown in under the darkness of night. We took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb – a duplex. He had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

As it turns out, the whole charade wasn’t that necessarily — AMC announced earlier this year the two were coming back. Why make them go through all of this? Aaron Paul has a good theory on it:

“It’s so funny that because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret … Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us.”

Regardless of when Walt and Jesse return, it’s going to be fantastic nostalgia for Breaking Bad fans — but we also hope that it serves a greater purpose than just that. Time will tell!

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage when it comes to Better Call Saul

Are you excited to see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul appear on Better Call Saul?

Share right away in the attached comments! After you do this, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







