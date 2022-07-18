The White Lotus season 2 premiere date: Is there a good estimate?

What is The White Lotus season 2 premiere date going to be over at HBO? There is a chance you’re wondering about this after the events of last week.

In case you missed it, the Mike White-created limited series scored a whole heap of Emmy nominations, reminding us of course of how great it was, but also how eager we are to learn more about what’s next. Jennifer Coolidge is coming back to the show from the first go-around, and we know that the setting for season 2 will be a different White Lotus property in Sicily.

Now when will we be able to see it? Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but there is a new reason to have hope! There is a tiny bit of footage from The White Lotus season 2 in the latest HBO Max promo below, and this tends to make us believe the show is either coming later this year or in early 2022 — if the network is willing to release some footage, we tend to think they’ve already got a plan in mind here. One of the great things about this show is that it’s short enough in terms of episodes to fit almost anywhere. Also, it’s the perfect escapism. If it comes out in the late fall or early winter, for example, we’re sure that a lot of people would like to imagine themselves on vacation! Of course, we’re not sure their ideal vacation would be anywhere close to what happened in season 1. (Do we need to remind you of what happened in the finale with the suitcase?)

So long as you love great characters and have a dark sense of humor, we have a feeling that you’ll love this show if you haven’t seen it already. There is plenty of time to catch up!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 2 when it premieres on HBO?

