Big Sky season 3 spoilers: Henry Ian Cusick, more cast!

We were already feeling pretty excited to see Big Sky season 3 on ABC down the road. Now, we’ve got yet another reason to be!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, former Lost and MacGyver star Henry Ian Cusick is poised to recur this season alongside Blindspot alum Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Anirudh Pisharody, and Madalyn Horcher.

In order to better understand these new castings, we need to understand the general premise of the story. Check out the new season 3 logline below:

In Big Sky Season 3, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), under sheriff Jenny Hoyt (Kathryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio face their most formidable mystery yet.

Mitchell is set to play Cormac, described as “backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes’ charming son. He’s the worker bee on her camping trips, making sure guests are always equipped and comfortable.” Meanwhile, Cusick is Avery, a “well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes’ camping trip.”

As for the other castings, Gabel is “Walter, a recluse who lives in a cabin in the Montana wilderness. His unpredictable nature can make for menacing run-ins with stray hikers.” Pisharody and Horcher play Luke and Paige, two people from the big city who decide to take part in one of Sunny’s excursions for Luke’s birthday. In some way, we tend to think that all of these people will be tied in to this aforementioned mystery.

The aforementioned Deadline report also notes here that J. Anthony Pena, who recurred as Deputy Mo Poppernak for season 2, is now going to be a series regular. This show is certainly shaping up to have a huge cast this go-around! From the moment they decided to bring Ackles on board after The Boys, we got the sense that Big Sky was going to take no prisoners in trying to make this season a big deal. We’ll have to see if it pays off in the end.

