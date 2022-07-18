Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 10: Series finale air date

We know that you’ll be waiting for at least a good while to see the Motherland: Fort Salem series finale. Still it never hurts to have a little bit of information early! Go ahead and consider this piece one of the best ways to emotionally prepare.

First and foremost, let’s talk the air date itself: August 23. You’ve got a little bit more than a month to go. The title for this episode is “The Revolution Part 2,” just in case you were wondering if there was some sort of multi-part story at the end of the road. Freeform has already released a synopsis for the finale (per SpoilerTV), though we aren’t going to sit here and pretend like it gives a ton of information away:

In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla.

Can you really be shocked that there is some sort of big-time battle coming at the end of this season? It’s hard to be, given that there has been such a big war at the center of things from the start here.

We imagine that the writers are going to pull no punches at the end — they were given enough information in advance to know that this was going to be the final season. With that, it gave them a proper opportunity to tell an ending that made sense, and hopefully one that satisfies everyone who has been watching and rooting for these characters over the past few years.

Will some of your favorites die? We obviously hope not, but we’d be stupid to sit here and act as though everyone is absolutely going to be safe! Why would we draw any assumptions at all at this point?

