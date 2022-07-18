The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 spoilers: Reunions ahead

If you have missed seeing a number of your favorite characters working together within the world of The Walking Dead, go ahead and consider this piece your source of good news!

Sure, we don’t have a formal premiere date yet for some of the remaining episodes of the zombie drama, but a lot of early evidence is starting to make it clear that there is some good stuff coming around the corner. Take, for example, less of people off doing their own thing. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Angela Kang makes it clear that there’s a unified goal for a lot of major characters coming up, and of course there is a good bit of story that will come along with that:

“In the second block of episodes, they were sort of torn apart … And in this last block, the gang is back together again, moving with a common purpose. There’s always a particular fun that comes with that for us and for fans who like to see what happens when the group is doing their thing as a unit.”

Our feeling on this subject is ultimately simple simple: It’s about time. One of the most frustrating things about The Walking Dead as a franchise sometimes is that it needlessly separates a lot of its characters and makes it that you only see your favorites a handful of times a season.

We know that this show has a large cast and because of that, sometimes it can be hard to incorporate everyone all at once. With that being said, we need something like this for the final batch of episodes! It is critical for there to be high stakes, and for the story ahead to ultimately feel bigger and more dramatic than what we have seen so far.

