Irma Vep season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Irma Vep season 1 episode 8, you’re going to have a chance to see the all-important finale. Are you ready to see it?

At the time of this writing, we’ll admit that not that much has been altogether confirmed about this episode. What we know is the the title here is ‘The Terrible Wedding,” and the plan is very much for most of the loose ends from the season to be tied together. This was designed from the start to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end, so we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing anything continue beyond this. A part of what has made Irma Vep so strong is mostly its unique perspective and also the fact that we were clearly building towards some sort of closure from the start. From the very beginning, it was obviously that we were on a pretty particular path.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Within this final episode, we’d say to just prepare for more of the signature satire that you got through the first chunk of the season, plus also a number of moments where you wonder what Mira’s future will be. She put a lot of herself into this Irma Vep project, thinking that this would be a chance for her to do something different and escape Los Angeles for a while.

Ultimately, we’re just glad at the moment that HBO decided to come and give this show some sort of a platform in the first place. Just remember that Irma Vep is way too quirky of a show for a lot of traditional broadcasters and to think, it managed to do this with a pretty big star in Alicia Vikander in the leading role!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Irma Vep right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Irma Vep season 1 episode 8?

Where do you think we’re going to see the story go here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







