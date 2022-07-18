Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto Ceremony results

The week 2 Veto Ceremony is now officially over in the Big Brother 24 house — want to get some of the results?

If you missed the news over the weekend, Michael won the Power of Veto! We haven’t seen the competition yet, so it’s hard to know why he felt the need to take this one home. He’s proven himself to be way too big of a threat early on, given that he’s won two Vetoes and he came reasonably close to winning the last Head of Household.

Anyway, it was clear over the weekend that he was not going to be suing the Veto and now, that is 100% official — it didn’t happen. Taylor and Pooch remain on the block and one of them will be leaving the game later this week. (Remember, the Thursday eviction show has been delayed until Friday; it remains to be seen if the episode will tape in advance or not.)

If the current state of the house remains the same, we tend to think that we will end up seeing Pooch leave the game. The women are all largely against him, and some of the guys like Kyle and Michael seem to be equally on board. Taylor also has done a decent-enough job of getting in with the women; she is still a target, but they would like to see her win the next HoH and get one of the guys out of the game. While her and Alyssa’s drunken antics last night were messy, we do think it helped Taylor to spend some time with the other women and form a somewhat-better bond that could take her a little bit further within the game.

