Big Brother 24 Thursday eviction show pushed back to Friday

We’ll be back soon to give you news on the latest Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony — for now, though, we have a scheduling update.

Today, CBS confirmed that due to special coverage of the January 6 hearings, the next eviction show set to air this Thursday is now poised to air on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, they will be airing the Blood & Treasure season 2 premiere on Thursday following the panel’s coverage at 10:00. (The remainder of the season will be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.)

There is a certain degree of irony in what is going on with this delay. The first eviction show was technically not an eviction at all, as Paloma ended up departing the house for personal reasons. Now, the next eviction episode is going to be pushed back.

The big question mark that we have to wonder here is what’s going to happen when it comes to the eviction within the house. While this show is now going to air on Friday, there is a chance it still happens on Thursday and is taped leading up to it airing. This would mean that we’d probably be without feeds for a full 24 hours, which wouldn’t be ideal — also, remember that we had a long period without feeds this past week, as well. It just makes sense for it to be taped since there’s a very specific schedule for evictions, nominations, and competitions that is done so that editors can be put together events in time for episodes.

Based on where things stand, it looks as though (feed spoiler alert!) Friday’s episode will feature Taylor and Pooch trying to get the votes from the house; one of them will survive and make it through to the next week, and we’ll have to see where things go from there.

