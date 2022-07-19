Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 spoilers: A ‘Nippy’ mystery

Next week is going to bring us Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10, and this episode could mark a pretty major deviation.

First and foremost, let’s share the title for this episode: “Nippy.” Why does that matter? For starters, this is the first episode this season not titled “___ and ___.” (Tonight’s episode, for example, is “Fun and Games.”) It also suggests that we’re moving into some sort of colder climate. Is that really the case? Even if we’re going to Omaha here, we still wouldn’t quite call that a colder climate per se.

What is a little more interesting to us right now is the official synopsis released for this episode: “A new player gets in the game.”

Yes, we 100% recognize that this is super short, but it really doesn’t need to be longer to get its point across! On the basis of this alone, we’re starting to think that this is where we are going to be seeing Bryan Cranston come onto the show again as Walt. We know that he and Aaron Paul’s big return isn’t just going to be for a cameo; there is something more to it, and it could cause us to drastically look at the world of Breaking Bad in a different way than ever before.

Are we excited? Sure, but also nervous given that tying all of this stuff together is not going to be easy, and that’s regardless of when we ever fully see these worlds collide.

