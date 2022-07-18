Law & Order: SVU season 24 premiere title revealed; work begins

Today marks the first official day of filming for Law & Order: SVU season 24 — what better way to celebrate than some scoop?

If you look below, you can see via new showrunner David Graziano’s Instagram that “The One You Feed” is the title for the premiere. He and fellow EP Julie Martin penned the episode, and of course we are very much curious what it’s going to be about. There is so much that we imagine the writers are going to dive into almost immediately!

We do think that it is smart to have Graziano co-write the premiere alongside an established presence on the show in Martin, given that allows the episode to feel both familiar and also new. There’s always going to be high hopes at the start of a new season. There are a few surprises that could be coming, but also more of what makes SVU the long-running powerhouse that it is.

As some of you out there know, there has been discussion that a three-part crossover could be coming at some point in the near future, and we very-much hope that this ends up being the case! The question becomes when that would actually go into production. We know that the plan is (tentatively) for it to air early on in the season, but we are well-aware that things do at times air out of order and we wouldn’t be surprised if that happens here, as well.

Remember that the entire Law & Order franchise, including the mothership as well as Organized Crime, is slated to premiere on Thursday, September 22 on NBC.

What do you think about the title of the Law & Order: SVU season 24 premiere?

Is there any one thing that you are especially excited for?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

