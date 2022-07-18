Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: A messy, drunken night (day 13)

Last night’s Big Brother 24 live feeds is probably a prime example of why production occasionally gives these people booze. It brings inhibitions down and after that, people do things that they’d probably avoid otherwise.

So where do we even start here? It may just come down to Alyssa getting drunk and trying to express interest in Kyle, only for Kyle to turn her down at this point in the game. The producers, who are absolutely desperate for a showmance, are probably somewhere punching the air. She also told him that a lot of the women want Taylor to win HoH to target one of the guys, which is probably a bit of over-sharing but honestly, what can Kyle really do about it? He already knows that Pooch is probably leaving the game this week.

Now, this brings us to Taylor. One of the good things that came out of last night was her basically claiming that she is all for the women and she feels bad that she made some of them feel differently early on. After that, though, she also proceeded to make her interest in Daniel very clear and then at one point proceeded to hit on him. It went nowhere. Was some of this for strategy? Maybe she wouldn’t have acted on it, but Taylor also doesn’t realize that Daniel has been venting about wanting her out all week. He was not even remotely interested in anything here and this was just pure mess.

Coming out of all of this, maybe Taylor can be closer to the women? We do think it was good for her to let her guard down with them. It’s really unclear what started all of the boozy exploits in the first place. Some thought it was for Joseph’s birthday, but it may have been in celebration of Indy becoming a US citizen the year before.

