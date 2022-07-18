Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The vote talks begin early (day 12)

We know that technically, the latest Big Brother 24 eviction is not going to happen until Thursday; heck, we’re not at the Veto Ceremony!

Today, one of the biggest things that is being sorted out is the eviction vote in a Taylor vs. Pooch showdown; it’s clear already that Michael is not going to use the Veto, meaning that the nominations are going to remains the same. Most of the women have already decided that they want Pooch out, which is what made Kyle coming to this revelation today funny. The same goes for Kyle suggesting to Michael that Brittany is a good person to work with, even though the two are already pretty close. (Kyle is doing a good job of being the idiot savant of this season, and we can’t tell if that is a good thing or not — but he doesn’t have any real enemies for the time being.)

Pooch is already getting super-paranoid about the vote, and that’s going to make the next few days hilarious in the event he does go. He volunteered and was so confident! Not all the guys are in on the plan right now, so of course there are debates as to what should be said / not said to them over time.

The saddest thing about the next few days is that the only thing that could hurt Taylor is sheer pettiness. Take, Alyssa getting annoying that Taylor spent too long with Kyle, or really she and other people complaining about Taylor anytime she does anything. It’s so ridiculous, and we already get this feeling that outside the house, so many different people are going to try and rewrite history about what is going on in there.

Taylor is still in huge danger of being the next one out, so we hope that she will figure out a way to be HoH when the dust settles.

