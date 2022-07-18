Westworld season 4 episode 4: Is Caleb already dead?

We had a good feeling that Westworld season 4 episode 4 was going to deliver a big twist — it had to, based on where it stands! We are already a good way into the current season, and there are still so many mysteries that remain. (Don’t even get us started, at least for now, about what is going on with Christina.)

The biggest thing we learned by the end of this episode is that the writers had no problem tricking us to think that Caleb had a chance when in reality, her does not. Aaron Paul’s character is now gone, or at least the part of him that we considered be human. Parasite is the word to be used to describe this new form of Host, which is now what we can call Caleb moving forward. He’s far from the only one!

The challenge that we’re left to ponder over right now is trying to connect the dots on the season timeline — when are the scenes with C taking place amidst other parts of the story? Seeing the emergence of Maeve’s head is important, largely because she is one of the only “weapons” who can save the day. However, the fact that the situation is this dire is a pretty clear sign of just how many things have changed here over time.

Let’s be specific here about time: 23 years have passed according to what Hale told “Caleb.” That pretty much changes everything, doesn’t it?

Before we go, let’s do get back to the Christina story for a moment — does anyone else feel like Maya is a Parasite already? It feels like she is the person guiding this character more down a specific path than anyone, so we’ll have to wait and see just where it leads.

Is season 4 stronger than season 3?

We’d easily argue so. Sure, Westworld is 100% as complicated as it’s always been, but we do appreciate at least a sense of where certain characters stand and we have a somewhat-unified Big Bad at the center.

