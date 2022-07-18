American Horror Stories season 2 spoilers: The Bloody Mary story

The first episode of American Horror Stories season 2 is coming to Hulu (via FX) on Thursday, and we know a bit about it already. This episode is titled “Dollhouse,” and we tend to imagine that it’s going to be all sorts of creepy and inspired by similar things we’ve seen from the genre over time.

So what are we going to be seeing later on this season? It feels like that’s a great thing to focus on for the time being…

Check out what we thought about the American Horror Story: Double Feature finale! There is so much that we have to say here below. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates throughout this Horror Stories season.

One of the episodes we’re most excited for right now is episode 5, which won’t be premiering until we get around to August. What we know right now is that per TV Insider, it is titled “Bloody Mary,” and we tend to think based on that alone that it will be taking on some urban legends on that subject.

For those who don’t know, the myth is that a woman is meant to reveal herself in the mirror after her name is chanted. The spirit can then carry with her a sense of foreboding about the future, and there are a number of offshoots that link her appearance to some sort of a deadly turn.

How will this play out on the show? It remains to be seen — heck, it’s still possible that this isn’t based on the urban legend at all and the show is trolling us! We just think that on paper, there is potential for the writers to deliver something super-creepy that we haven’t seen before on TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Stories right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







