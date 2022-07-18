Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 video: Key players

At midnight, we’re all going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 arrive over on Hulu — and of course, we’re absolutely stoked to see it!

If you look below, you can see a new promo hyping up what lies ahead in this next episode and even though there’s a lot of footage here you’ve already seen, there’s a couple of things you really should focus in on more so than anything else.

First and foremost, let’s talk for a moment about Alice — Cara Delevingne is going to be back playing a pretty significant role in this episode. She’s been gone for a couple of weeks, but we do think she has a key role to play in this story. Remember for a moment here that she just so happened to reach out to Selena Gomez’s character after she started to accumulate more attention online, so what is her ulterior motive here? Also, she knows art, and that Rose Cooper painting could prove pretty important to the story this season.

Then, there’s also the return of Jan for the first time this season! Yet, she’s in prison — why in the world would Charles want to visit her? She’s most likely not the killer here, and it doesn’t seem like she would have a lot to offer here. Yet, we personally think there’s a lot going on here when it comes to Steve Martin’s character trying to better understand the criminal mind.

Hopefully, this episode will at least rule someone out as a suspect by the very end of it. Fingers crossed, since we’re almost to the halfway point of the season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5?

