America’s Got Talent season 17: Is another Golden Buzzer coming?

America’s Got Talent season 17 is going to air another new episode on Tuesday, and of course we imagine there will be some great acts! The auditions are not over yet, and we really hope that there are a few more big-time surprises and potential favorites to win the whole thing.

For the same of this piece, though, the big question we want to think about pertains to Golden Buzzers. In particular, have we seen all of them that this season is going to offer? All of the judges have used one, and the same goes for host Terry Crews. This past episode is the first one that we’ve had without a Golden Buzzer being pressed.

However, we’re not sure that we’ve 100% reached the end at this point. Remember that in the past, we’ve seen a group Golden Buzzer with all of the judges coming together and pressing it for an act they deem to be worthy. Really, it’s just another way for the show to create another big TV moment. Don’t be surprised if something like this happens over the next couple of weeks, just to ensure that there is even more excitement before we get to the live shows.

Now that we’ve said this, is there a chance that the judges will give this to someone who’d at least constitute some sort of surprise? We already know that they love to give these out to young singers, so of course it would be great if a different sort of act got it and had that stamp of approval as we prepare for the next phase of the shows. We’re at least getting closer now to August, which is when that next round will begin.

