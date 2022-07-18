In the Dark season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The trial aftermath

Next week on In the Dark season 4 episode 7, we are going to have a pretty fantastic opportunity to learn one thing: What lies ahead after the trial. This two-part event is clearly one of the most significant in the entire series, and it gives you a good sense of where Murphy’s head is at and what she’s going to have to do the right of the way.

Unfortunately, some of what she’s up against moving forward is going to be quite a difficult challenge. The next new episode is titled “C.I. Was Right” and for most of it, you are going to see how events from the big-time trial play out. Expect a few major twists, and of course, we’re curious to gauge what the long-term ramifications are going to be here for all parties involved.

For a few more details, be sure to get the full In the Dark season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

MORGAN KRANTZ DIRECTS – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) follows through on the deal she made and finds herself partnered up with someone who she’d rather not have to spend time with. Meanwhile, Max (Casey Deidrich) is left reeling after the mess he made during Murphy’s trial. Morgan Krantz directed the episode written Amy Turner & Anna Fisher (#406). Original airdate 07/25/2022. Every episode of IN THE DARK will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One other thing that is well worth noting here is that after this episode, we will officially be past the halfway point of the final season. What that means is that things are only going to get more intense from here and we have to make sure we are prepared accordingly.

