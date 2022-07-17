The Boys season 4 premiere date: Why Amazon will be patient

The Boys season 4 is going to be coming to Amazon Prime eventually, but there is absolutely not real reason to hurry it along … even if we would like for the producers to do just that.

The reality here is, at least for the time being, the folks at the streaming service have a plan! We know that the wait between seasons 2 and 3 was long, and we absolutely think that we’re facing something similar coming up soon … even if we think the streaming service has a way to try to make it a little bit easier.

Check out our full The Boys season 3 finale review! If you look below, you can get some other news all about what transpired here — and there was definitely a lot. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

One of the things that will make this hiatus a whole lot different than the last one is the presence of Gen V, the recently-confirmed spin-off show that features Supes at a college — we imagine that Amazon will be very-strategic when it comes to how they release that show, mostly to make sure that it fills the voice for a lot of people. (We’re thinking that a spring or summer 2023 date makes a whole lot of sense.)

What this also means is that they’ve allowed themselves more leeway on The Boys season 4 — provided that filming starts next month, a late 2023 or early 2024 start could happen, and Amazon could opt for the latter to ensure that they space the shows out enough. That also allows them an opportunity to craft a lot of top-notch visual effects, which is one of the reasons why the hiatuses are so long in the first place.

Just remember, it takes time to produce something of quality — and The Boys is top quality for anything in this particular genre.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







