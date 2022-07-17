Grantchester season 7 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Unsolved case?

Next week on Grantchester season 7 episode 3, you could see one of Geordie’s most challenging cases yet. This is a guy who has gone through a lot in his profession, but what happens when one of his cases is connected to a couple of others? What in the world does that look like? It’s going to lead to him struggling to figure out who would be trying to murder some of the most vulnerable people in society and why. This is not going to be an easy situation to piece together, especially if there isn’t much evidence or witnesses willing to talk.

A homeless man is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s café. Geordie can’t shake the feeling that this murder could be connected to two previous unsolved cases – is there a killer out there targeting the homeless?

What we do really appreciate about the idea of this episode is its potential willingness to take on a storyline that does still feel relevant to present-day. The reality remains that there still are not a lot of people viewing the plight of the homeless as seriously as they should, and these are people most often dehumanized. There could be a real message of sympathy and heart at the center of this, to go along with yet another classic Grantchester case that challenges both Geordie and Will in different ways.

One of the real appeals of this show is that even when it doesn’t deviate all the much from its classic format, it does still find ways to surprise time and time again. We’ve seen that play out in many forms, and we could easily see it all over again here.

