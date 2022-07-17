Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, Jul. 17?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know the show has been on hiatus as of late — and yes, that’s incredibly frustrating. Think in terms of all of the great stuff we’ve been missing on British politics, or a follow-up to the Georgia Guidestones, which we discussed a little bit in last week’s article.

Unfortunately, we do find ourselves once more in a position here where we have to be the bearer of some bad news: There is no new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air this week. Yet, we can at least give you some sort of silver lining: This is the final week of the hiatus and moving forward, we could be seeing a stretch of at least a couple of new episodes starting on July 24.

Of course, the reality here is that when the show comes back, we know that there are going to be some stuff from the past few weeks that we miss out on. That’s just an inevitability of where things tend to go with this show. Oliver rarely takes on stories constituted “old news” and when it comes to current events at the start of the show, he focuses strictly on the “last week” that is mentioned in the title. Sure, that makes all the sense in the world, but it does mean a few stories do slip through the cracks.

With that being said, the main segments aren’t as beholden to being important for any given moment. Don’t be surprised if one of the next few is about the search for the next Prime Minister in Britain, or one of many other international situations that are well worth thinking about and discussing right now. This show is legitimately a nice window to the world that a lot of other late-night shows simply are not.

