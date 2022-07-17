Riverdale season 6 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

When Riverdale season 6 episode 21 arrives on The CW next week, we hope you’re prepared for all sorts of crazy. “The Stand” is the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever happens here will carry over to the finale and at this point, we tend to understand what a lot of that will revolve around.

So much of this season has revolved around Percival and a number of the awful things that he’s done around the town … and we know that he’s not done yet. These final episodes of season 6 could be one of his biggest salvos yet, and it could cause some impossible situations and problems that cannot be easily untangled. Let’s just hope that the characters are able to figure things out — and fast!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 21 synopsis below:

GOOD VS. EVIL – When Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempt to negotiate with Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) doesn’t go as planned, the forces of good and evil finally face off, leading to some unexpected revelations. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra Glaude directed the episode written by Danielle Iman & Evan Kyle (#621). Original airdate 7/24/2022.

We should go ahead and note now that there’s going to be a cliffhanger at the end of this — the writers for Riverdale aren’t going to just tie everything up and allow for the finale to be some separate blank slate that can be explored in a different way. There are going to be some strange, interesting mysteries coming and honestly, we’re excited to see what some of those are going to look like. We know that there’s another season after this also, even if that’s the final one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







