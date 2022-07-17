Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 photo: Jimmy McGill’s struggle

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 is going to arrive on AMC tomorrow night, and here is another early reminder for you that it is going to extract every emotional possible from your body. “Fun and Games” will probably not be anywhere near as fun as the title would imply.

After all, at the center of this story is Jimmy McGill struggling mightily to figure out and/or cope with what has just happened. At a certain point, he must be wondering about how so many people close to him end up dead. Sure, he didn’t kill Chuck, and the same could be said for Howard Hamlin. However, what is his culpability in some of what happened? How much self-reflection is there? Based on the photo above, there could at least be a little bit.

Be sure to watch our most-recent Better Call Saul review! If you take a look below, you can see more insight all about what happened here. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more over the rest of the way.

While Jimmy may recognize that Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut may set up Howard’s death to appear totally separate from anything he did, that won’t stop the suspicion. Other people around HHM know that he was a major source of Howard’s anxiety, and they could blame him for their boss’ supposed “drug use.” Meanwhile, there’s also the fact that Gus and Mike will probably use what happened as a way to get Jimmy and Kim over a metaphorical barrel, where they will have to do whatever they want.

We’ve said this before, but we’re more concerned about terrible things now for Kim than ever before. That’s a sole result of her planning to kill Gus at Lalo’s behest. We don’t think that Giancarlo Esposito’s character is going to forget about that.

Related – Check out more Better Call Saul information right now, including details on this episode

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 when that episode arrives on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







