Evil season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The battle against Leland?

What is going to be coming up on Evil season 3 episode 7? We can’t help but wonder about Sheryl’s next move — and also how Kristen and David could factor into things, as well.

This week’s episode gave us a pretty significant spotlight on her character, and we are definitely seeing more than ever some of her motivations. She wants to take down Leland in whatever way that she can, and you can see what’s going on with Andy as almost a precursor to that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

One of the real dilemmas that this show is going to face moving forward is simply what to do/not do when it comes to Michael Emerson as a key part of the show. While it’s easy to want some sort of reckoning to happen to Leland, can you really take out this character from the show in a significant way? We’re talking here about one of the best performers out there! It’s a fascinating back and forth to watch, and at the very least we’re thrilled that there are a few more episodes that we can observe this and see somewhat where things go. (Of course, we also know that there is a season 4 coming, but it’s too early to tell what the main story is going to be there.)

Of course, amidst all of these longer stories there’s still going to be something standalone in episode 7, and we tend to imagine that it’s going to revolve around some other obstacles featuring some of these characters. Rest assured, but we’re curious to see where this is going to play out, plus what we could be setting up for when it comes to the endgame. We do tend to think that we could have a heck of an insane finale here!

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What did you think about the events of Evil season 3 episode 7 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there will be other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







