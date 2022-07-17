Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5: The clues so far

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 is slated to arrive on Hulu come Tuesday at midnight. Of course, as we wait for it we’re going to be spending a lot of time trying our best to speculate.

For example, we’re still analyzing most of the clues regarding Bunny’s killer and what we actually know — doesn’t this feel like the perfect time for a rundown?

Watch our most-recent Only Murders in the Building video! Take a look below in the event you want more discussion on what just happened. After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

First and foremost, we should note here that Bunny was stabbed, and the killer was able to make some sort of quick escape either through the catacombs or the secret elevator in Bunny’s room. They were someone who clearly had an intimate knowledge of the Arconia.

Also, they were smart enough to try to pin things on the trio to cover their tracks. They clearly knew enough about the podcast to recognize Mabel’s history with knitting. Meanwhile, they also knew that the man in the Rose Cooper painting was seemingly Charles’ dad. They are an intelligent person, and it seems as though they are a man based on the coughing that we’ve heard. They arrived to Bunny’s apartment from the elevator, they were wearing jeans and some sort of dark boots, and she seemed surprised to see them.

Who it isn’t

It seems as though Teddy was still locked up at the time Bunny died, so we can rule him out. Meanwhile, Nina genuinely cared about her, even if she had an ulterior motive for taking on Bunny’s old job. Leonora may not have the strength to do it, but could it all be an act? She also had no reason to cough like a man in the secret passageway.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

Who do you think is Bunny’s killer on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







