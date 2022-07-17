Blood & Treasure season 2 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following today’s big premiere on Paramount+, are you curious to learn more about Blood & Treasure season 2 episode 3? We know that we’re going to have a lot of things to dive into here!

First things first, we should note the release structure. You got two episodes today and moving forward, we’re shifting over to getting a single one every week. Next week’s installment is titled “Spoils of the Red Empire” and unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of other details about what’s next. You can’t be too surprised about this, mostly because this is how the streaming service tends to do things.

Thematically, Blood & Treasure season 2 will be similar to the first in that there’s going to be a near-constant sense of adventure and drama from start to finish. There was a lot of great stuff that we had right away in the premiere, and that’s going to continue here. We know that it took a really long time for the show to be made, and the reason for that is in part to the global health crisis. This is not the sort of show that could be made during lockdown.

Given that there is probably not going to be a season 3 at some point in the near future, we think you should try to savor every episode for as long as you can. There is still a lot of great stuff coming, as there are ten episodes that constitute this season in general!

We will say that this is a pretty good time in order to be a big fan of Paramount+, given that you have both this show and then also Evil streaming. That should give you a good bit of entertainment, and also make the wait for the return of fall TV a little bit easier.

