New Amsterdam season 5: Freema Agyeman books new TV role

For everyone out there excited for all things pertaining to Freema Agyeman, we come bearing good news! Of course, we also know there are questions about what it means for her on the final season of New Amsterdam.

According to a report from Variety, Agyeman is poised to star alongside Lily Allen in the Sky Original comedy Dreamland. This is based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-winning short of the same name, supposedly about “secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.” Here is the full logline courtesy of the network:

“Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.”

Given that Freema has been working on a medical drama for the past several years, we are certainly excited to see her dive into something different! Of course, we know that there are also people out there worried that her doing this means that she won’t be a part of season 5.

On that subject, all we can say is that no one has said that Freema is leaving New Amsterdam, and we tend to think that schedules were arranged in advance for her to do both. It seems as though Dreamland has been in production for a bit, and it is only six episodes. With that in mind, it feels like she could be able to juggle both — also, it wouldn’t be that strange if Dr. Sharpe is only in a couple of early episodes as she is in another country. We just hope that we get some closure for her and Max after a tumultuous season 4 and a finale cliffhanger that we still aren’t altogether over. Why would she not be there for the wedding? We tend to think there’s something more going on there.

Do you think that Freeman Agyeman will still be a big part of New Amsterdam season 5?

