Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The Veto aftermath (day 11)

The Power of Veto Competition took place earlier today in the Big Brother 24 house, and of course, that raised some interesting questions.

Before diving into the latest from the feeds, let’s give you a rundown of everything that transpired earlier in the day: Head of Household Jasmine competed alongside her nominees Taylor and Pooch. Michael, Ameerah, and Terrance were drawn to compete, and Michael ended up winning!

We said from the moment Michael won that it puts him in a dicey spot. For starters, it proves he is a big-time competition threat early on in the game, and that is not always a good thing. He also faces a big choice as to whether to use the Veto on Taylor. He discussed it with her before the competition!

However, based on what we’ve seen this evening, it seems as though Michael will probably not use it — he recognizes that there’s no need to create further chaos when Pooch is the target and could end up going anyway. He doesn’t seem to 100% recognize it right now, as he volunteered to go on the block.

Is he starting to get super-paranoid, though? Definitely. He’s been running around looking for assurance, and even suggested that he thought volunteering would buy him the good will to get him through the week. Ameerah and others have lied to him already, reassuring him that he’s not the target even when he is.

The thing we’re worried about is the anti-Taylor paranoia spinning out of control. Take, for example, Brittany telling Turner that Taylor wanted to talk about having the Veto used on her so another guy (probably Monte) would go up. Why would Brittany say that? For starters, she’s terrible at keeping secrets; also, she’s been close to Turner a while. (To be fair, we know that Taylor was campaigning to get Brittany on the block last week in the event a twist came up with the Backstage — but that was for her own survival, rather than her wanting Brittany to be gone.)

