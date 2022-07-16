SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Will Paramount+ offer tease?

It is fair to assume that we’re at least a couple of months away from a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date. After all, there’s no information out there about it yet! We don’t think that Paramount+ is going to drop the show on us at the last minute, so we tend to think that a few more details will be made available about it before it launches.

So while we wait for an official premiere date, is it too much to ask for a premiere month? Could we at least get a more general sense as to when the show is coming back?

Whether it be in an interview or some sort of official tease from the aforementioned streaming service, we do think there’s a chance of something like this coming out before too long. After all, there is really no reason for anyone to wait on it! SEAL Team is the sort of show that benefits from word of mouth, and from all us having a reasonable sense as to what we’ve got coming down the road. Even if everyone knew that the show was coming back in a certain window this fall, that would be very much useful! (We’ve said it before, but a fall premiere date does absolutely make the most sense for the show — it’d benefit with some cross-promotion on CBS, and with some NFL broadcasts.)

To go along with some announcements on the premiere, we absolutely would also love a few more details as to what the future will hold here for Bravo Team. We know that season 5 ended with a pretty enormous cliffhanger, and that does limit on some level what they will be able to show. Yet, at the same time we do think Paramount+ could at least showcase what’s next for Jason — given that David Boreanaz is the star of the show, it’s impossible to convince us that he dies.

